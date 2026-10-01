Vendors lose 'thousands' in scam impersonating Utah State Fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY — The home of the Utah State Fair and other popular events is warning vendors about an ongoing scam that has already cost some people thousands of dollars.

The Utah State Fairpark posted the warning on social media Thursday, letting vendors know about a scam in which someone is impersonating the Salt Lake City organization and falsely offering food vendors spots at upcoming events.

According to the post, "multiple vendors have already lost thousands of dollars."

Series of audits revealed reviewing the performance of Utah's judicial branch:

Series of audits revealed reviewing the performance of Utah's judicial branch

The Fairpark reminded vendors that it will never take payments over the phone and never charge an application fee before accepting a vendor. They added that for larger events, like Redwest, it does not request payment through Venmo.

Officials urged vendors to call the Fairpark if they are unsure about an invoice or spot acceptance.

The Fairpark recently hosted the annual Utah State Fair last month and is currently preparing for the 2-day Redwest Music Festival beginning on Oct. 16.