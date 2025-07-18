4 dead after West Jordan house fire; Police suspect arson by one of the deceased

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A fourth person has died as a result of a house fire in West Jordan on Friday.

Sgt. Andrew Hercules with the West Jordan Police Department said three people were found dead inside the home when crews arrived at the home located near 6400 West and 8100 South. They included one adult man, one adult woman, and a juvenile male of unspecified age.

A juvenile female was found outside the home and airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries. She later passed away.

In an update Saturday, police said they believe the fire was arson and was started by one of the deceased individuals.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, but police said they appear to belong to the same family.

Video below shows bystander rush to rescue person escaping burning home (Courtesy: Lucy Hunt):

Man rushes in to rescue person escaping house fire

Video sent to FOX 13 News shows a man, identified as 20-year-old Asher Nelson, jumping from his car and rushing toward the house, jumping a fence, to help someone who was seen escaping the house fire.

Nelson is being treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital, according to his family.

Significant damage could be seen on the upper level of the house.

Maria Morales Smoke can be seen coming from a house fire in West Jordan on Friday, July 18, 2025

A neighbor told FOX 13 News that she heard a large explosion while she was eating breakfast, but believed it was simply an ordnance demolition that had been taking place in recent weeks.

FOX 13 News Fire damage is seen at the top of a West Jordan home on Friday, July 18, 2025

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story