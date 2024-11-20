4 paramedics, 2 others injured after ambulance hit by pickup truck in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Several people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck collided with an ambulance on its way to the hospital in Provo.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cougar Blvd. and Freedom Blvd., according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP is in charge of the investigation because it involved a Provo City vehicle).

Officials said the Provo Fire & Rescue ambulance was heading west on Cougar Blvd. with a patient on board and with its "emergency equipment" activated. At Freedom Blvd., all vehicles except one stopped and yielded to the ambulance. A Toyota Tacoma that was southbound did not stop, and it collided with the front-passenger side of the ambulance, according to UHP.

After the initial crash, the ambulance hit a pole in the raised center median.

UHP said six people in total were taken to the hospital in "serious" condition: four EMS personnel, the original patient in the ambulance, and the driver of the Tacoma.

No further specific information on their injuries was immediately available. UHP said the investigation is still in progress as of Tuesday night.