Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

4 paramedics, 2 others injured after ambulance hit by pickup truck in Provo

provo ambulance crash hit by pickup truck (2).jpg
Utah Highway Patrol
provo ambulance crash hit by pickup truck (2).jpg
Posted
and last updated

PROVO, Utah — Several people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck collided with an ambulance on its way to the hospital in Provo.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cougar Blvd. and Freedom Blvd., according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP is in charge of the investigation because it involved a Provo City vehicle).

NORTHERN UTAH

VIDEO: Firefighters jump in to put out flames on fellow crew member in Riverton

Spencer Burt

Officials said the Provo Fire & Rescue ambulance was heading west on Cougar Blvd. with a patient on board and with its "emergency equipment" activated. At Freedom Blvd., all vehicles except one stopped and yielded to the ambulance. A Toyota Tacoma that was southbound did not stop, and it collided with the front-passenger side of the ambulance, according to UHP.

After the initial crash, the ambulance hit a pole in the raised center median.

provo ambulance crash hit by pickup truck (3).jpg

UHP said six people in total were taken to the hospital in "serious" condition: four EMS personnel, the original patient in the ambulance, and the driver of the Tacoma.

No further specific information on their injuries was immediately available. UHP said the investigation is still in progress as of Tuesday night.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere