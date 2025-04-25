4-year-old with Leukemia has wish of seeing firefighters, princesses come true

SALT LAKE CITY — It's not every day you get to see princesses and firefighters come together to celebrate one person. Friday morning, at the regional firefighter challenge in Salt Lake City, before they started their competition, they had a special guest.

“It’s an opportunity for us to, like I said to do things in a positive way,” said Kelly Bird, Public Information Officer with the Unified Fire Authority

Firefighters got all set to welcome a special guest, and a big fan of her local heroes: four-year-old Everly Gamero. She has been battling leukemia since August 2023. “She’s a trooper and she was all happy faces throughout the whole thing,” said Katie Gamero, Everly's mom.

One thing Everly is sure of, her love for princesses and firefighters, who were all in attendance for her special day.

“Offered our ride here to bring her in to chauffeur her around to make her entrance into the arena,” said Bird.

They’re from Lehi, and the support they've felt is widespread. "This is awesome, all the support and everything. It was amazing to see all everybody of how supportive they were,” said Gamero.

Everly’s mom and dad shared how she's had a positive spirit through it all.

“She was just a delight with all the nurses. And the nurses just loved her because she was just such a sweet girl throughout the whole process and uplifting and just had fun while she was there,” said Gamero.

Everly was gifted with many surprises, but there was one wish she'd been waiting for.

“So, when we get to finally tell them that they’re getting their wish, it just like them up even more and bring them more hope for their journey,” said Robyn Eyre-long, Make-A-Wish Granter.

At last, Everly's wish was granted: a trip to Disney World with her family.

“How grateful we are for all this. All I say is like thank you for everything and all the support and for everyone that’s come out to support this girl,” said Gamero.

There’s more good to come later this year.

"Her treatments will end this November so I’m so happy for that. She’s been doing better every time like I haven’t found anything wrong, which is good and so and I love that her hair is coming back,” said Gamero.

Bird explained that it's not just first responders who are the heroes.

“I see that as somebody that’s doing something heroic, so everyone out there that’s fighting challenges, fighting different illnesses. I think you guys are the real heroes out there and keep fighting,” said Bird.