5 people injured in crash on US 40 in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is now investigating a crash that sent 5 people to the hospital Tuesday morning in Wasatch County.

According to troopers, the crash happened along U.S. Highway 40 near Fruitland, Utah. Two cars crashed into each other head-on in the wreck. 5 people were taken to the hospital with one listed in critical condition.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more about what caused the crash and how the victims are doing. We will update this article when we learn more.

