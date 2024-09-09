Watch Now
5-year-old Riverton boy hit while chasing down school bus

RIVERTON, Utah — A 5-year-old Riverton boy was hospitalized after being struck by a car when he was attempting to run down a school bus.

The incident occurred Monday morning in the area of 2100 Sanborn Drive when the boy ran into the street to board a bus that had yet to come to a complete stop and had not extended its stop sign.

Riverton police said a car driving eastbound on the other side of the street did not see the boy, despite the bus driver's attempt to warn the vehicle.

The boy was hit by a side panel on the car and treated on the scene before being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precautionary measure.

Police said the boy has since been released from the hospital.

Because the child appeared to cause the incident, the car's driver was not cited.

