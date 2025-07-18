50501 calls Gov. Cox 'grossly misinformed' about events surrounding 'No Kings' protest

SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers of the "No Kings" protest aren't mincing words, telling Utah Gov. Spencer Cox that he was "grossly misinformed" over claims that state agencies warned the group about using volunteers as safety personnel at last month's event in which one person was shot and killed.

In a release shared with FOX 13 News, the leadership of Utah 50501 denied multiple accounts shared by Cox during a Thursday news conference.

Cox claimed Utah 50501 was told directly by the Utah Department of Public Safety that using volunteer peacekeepers at the June 14 protest and march was a "bad idea," and that the organization allegedly responded by saying, "Well, we think it's a good idea."

On Friday, Utah 50501 vehemently denied Cox's representation of what occurred leading up to the event.

"The organizers of Utah50501 are not aware of anyone having such a conversation with DPS in which they were 'warned' against having a volunteer safety team at events," the organization said in a release. "No organizers in Utah50501 ever said to DPS, 'we think it’s a good idea' for our safety volunteers to carry weapons, and any claim to the contrary is false."

Utah 50501 also said it had never requested or required any of its safety personnel to carry weapons.

Bystander Afa Ah Loo was shot and killed when an event peacekeeper shot at a man he believed was a threat for legally carrying an AR-15 rifle. Instead of striking the man with the rifle, a bullet struck Ah Loo, who died after being transported to the hospital.

In the release, Utah 50501 claimed to have spoken with Utah Highway Patrol officials about whether people carrying weapons could be asked to leave a protest, to which they were reminded that Utah is an open-carry state and the organization could not prohibit anyone from bringing a weapon to the event.

"We respect the 2nd Amendment rights of participants, and Utah's laws, but at no time did Utah50501 or any of its organizers encourage or request any participant carry a weapon to the protest," the group wrote.