54-year-old killed in crash after vehicle runs red light in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman heading to a holiday dinner over the weekend was killed when the car she was in ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle in West Valley City.

Yenny Rodriguez-Barrito was inside a car driven by another woman on Saturday night when it ran the red light near 4100 South Mountain View Corridor.

Rodriguez-Barrito was transported to the hospital where she later died, while her daughter, who was driving the car suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution and cleared.

According to a GoFundMe created to help cover Rodriguez-Barrito's funeral expenses, she had just emigrated to Utah with her family less than three weeks before the accident.

The crash is still under investigation and police tell FOX 13 News that there is no evidence of alcohol or impairment, but that a traffic citation may be issued but had not as of Monday.