57-year-old man accused of shooting gun at another vehicle in road rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department says they have arrested a 57-year-old man, Peter Lyons, accused of shooting a gun during an alleged road rage incident.

According to police, the incident started at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday when officers within the SLCPD's Airport Division learned about a man with a weapon near 340 North 2370 West.

Investigators say that a 32-year-old driver changed lanes near 2600 South and Interstate 15 in Davis County cutting off another driver, Lyons. Lyons then began following the man who allegedly cut him off claiming he believed to be driving while impaired.

Lyons according to police would hit the other man's car, causing minor damage.

During the incident, Lyons allegedly shot one round from a handgun through his windshield. He told officers the other driver had a bat and feared for his safety. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the 32-year-old did not have any evidence resembling a bat, nor did officers observe any evidence to suggest that he was impaired while driving.

Peter Lyons has been arrested on a single count of aggravated assault with a road rage enhancement.