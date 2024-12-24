62-year-old arrested in connection to deadly road rage shooting near Jordanelle State Park

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of Patrick L. Hayes at the entrance of Jordanelle State Park last month. However, the 62-year-old arrested in the case isn't facing murder charges.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Greg Kyle DeBoer is facing obstruction of justice in the case for allegedly trying to hide the gun used in the shooting.

On September 25 at around 11:00 p.m., Patrick Hayes was shot at the Ross Creek entrance of the state park. Camera footage from the gatehouse of the park shows a Jeep Gladiator pulling up behind Hayes as he exited his own vehicle. Hayes was standing near the passenger side door of the Jeep when the fatal shot was fired.

Investigators say once the shot was fired the Jeep Gladiator turned and drove away from the scene. It wasn't until around 12 hours later that a passerby would see Hayes' body and called first responders.

The probable cause statement says that investigators used tracking data obtained through a search warrant from cell towers to connect a 2020 Jeep Gladiator register to Greg K. DeBoer connected to the tower nearest to the gatehouse. The court documents say that DeBoer's vehicle was connected to the cell tower from 11:01 p.m. to 11:28 p.m.on the night of the shooting. Gatehouse recordings showed the vehicle pulling up behind Hayes at 11:09 p.m.

During an autopsy performed on Hayes, the State Medical Examiner's Office was able to recover a single .45 caliber bullet from his body. The bullet was a Winchester Black Talon, a bullet that investigators say has been out of production for 20 years. Detectives interviewed people who knew DeBoer who stated he owns a Kimber 1911 .45 caliber handgun, which he would load with Winchester Black Talon ammunition.

On November 13, investigators detained DeBoer and questioned him about the shooting of Hayes. During their talks, investigators said DeBoer admitted to shooting Patrick Hayes during a road-rage incident but claimed he had acted in self-defense. DeBoer would also tell investigators that he had buried the gun near his home following the shooting.

A search warrant was issued at DeBoer's home and investigators found the Kimber 1911 buried alongside .45 caliber Black Talon ammunition.

DeBoer was arrested on Monday for obstruction of justice. Because the investigation involved conduct constituting a capital or first-degree felony, DeBoer is facing a second-degree felony charge.