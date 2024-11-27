Police recover gun used in fatal road rage shooting, which may now be labeled self-defense

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Officials have announced new developments in a deadly shooting two months ago that involved road rage.

Late Tuesday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office released an update to the investigation of Patrick Hayes' death. On Sep. 25, Hayes was shot and killed outside his vehicle near Jordanelle State Park.

Since then, investigators have been looking for the suspected shooter and a Jeep they were driving.

In the latest development, officials said they found the gun that they believe was used in the fatal shooting. They said they recovered the firearm while serving a search warrant; however, it was not stated whether the suspect has been identified, nor where the warrant was served.

Additionally, police now say they are investigating the shooting as possible self-defense.

The sheriff's office said they learned that Hayes appeared to approach the other vehicle holding a pocket knife and a metal baton, "aggressively" calling for the driver to get out of their vehicle.

Investigators believe the driver ultimately shot and killed Hayes. They are working to determine whether Hayes tried to enter the vehicle.

"We are fully investigating this matter for all possible crimes, including homicide, and considering all defenses, including self-defense," the sheriff's office wrote.

Anyone with any information or video of the vehicles involved in this incident is asked to contact the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office at 435-654-1411.

"Importantly, our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Hayes. They have been cooperative, kind, and helpful throughout the investigation," the press release read.