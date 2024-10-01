75-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A pedestrian died Monday after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in a Saratoga Springs neighborhood.

The woman was crossing at the intersection of Cozy Lane and Flora Bunda Drive around 8:30 a.m. when the incident occurred, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident due to a conflict of interest.

Police said a 44-year-old woman from Saratoga Springs was driving east and turned right at the intersection when she hit the pedestrian.

The victim, age 75, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The sheriff's office has not yet determined if criminal charges will be filed at this point in their investigation.