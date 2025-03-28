8-year-old found dead inside Saratoga Springs home, woman in critical condition

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — An 8-year-old boy was found dead inside a Saratoga Springs home on Friday, with police adding that the boy's mother is also in critical condition.

Saratoga Springs police received a call to the home in the area of 1200 Willowbrook Lane just after 10 a.m. from a 17-year-old girl who woke up and discovered the boy and woman.

A 15-year-old boy was also in the home at the time of the incident. Both teenagers were not injured and are currently with child protective services.

Police said the woman is the mother of all three children.

Details about the death and how the woman ended up in critical condition have not been released, but police said it is too early to tell if they are searching for any others who may have been involved.

