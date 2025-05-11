A Pleasant Grove business teams up to hold fundraiser for family of child hit, killed by truck

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — It’s been almost two weeks since 9-year-old Dalton Gibbs was hit and killed while riding his bike home from school in Pleasant Grove, which rocked the tight-knit community.

“After reading the story, I just felt like it pulls at your heartstrings, and you just want to do what you can to help,” said Thomas Moak, owner of Chubby’s Café in Pleasant Grove.

He decided he wanted to host a fundraiser for the family, all with one goal in mind.

“That their grieving process will be as easy as possible. That they'll be able to not have to worry about other things that might come up here in the time that they're trying to grieve,” Thomas said.

Community grieves loss of Utah 9-year-old: 'Dalton was an amazing, amazing boy'

On Monday, all proceeds the restaurant makes will go towards the Gibbs family.

Ben Moak, owner of Chubby’s Café in Vineyard, then decided he wanted to be a part of the fundraiser at his location as well.

“I can't imagine being a father of losing a child,” he said, “This really breaks my heart. I have a daughter that's learning to drive right now. She's 15, and I’m like, 'You've got to be cautious. You've got to be careful.'”

William Moak, owner of the Orem location, also knew he needed to join the fundraiser, especially after feeling like the news hit close to home.

“I've got a 9-year-old, and just, I don't know, just the thought of what, just the feelings of maybe the potential of losing him, it would just be, it would take a huge toll,” William said.

All three brothers feel the need to do their part, with all of them having the goal of not wanting the family to feel alone.

“Just a sense that people care, and there's people that are around them that love them, that want to help take care of them,” William said.

All three brothers are encouraging everyone to do their part.

“Put yourself in their shoes and just try to understand what they're going through,” Thomas said, “I think everyone wants to help out, and it's really hard at times to figure out how to do that. And this gives everyone an opportunity,” Thomas said.

The purpose is to not only show support for Dalton’s family, but for the community as a whole.

“Pleasant Grove is an amazing, amazing community. It's such a tight-knit. Everybody knows everybody,” Ben said, “it's great to rally around no matter who it is and what's going on.”

All Orem, Vineyard and Pleasant Grove locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.