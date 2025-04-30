'It's heartbreaking;' Community rallies to support Pleasant Grove family after 9-year-old hit, killed

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — You don't have to walk very far to learn a lot about Pleasant Grove.

“We're all close and we all know each other by name," said resident Charice Reimschiissel. "We’re just a pretty tight community, I think.”

The sense of community in the town is needed now more than ever after 9-year-old Dalton Gibbs was killed after being struck by a truck while crossing a local street.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words. The feeling yesterday was awful,” shared Jeff Snider, a friend of the Gibbs family.

“Yesterday was a really hard day for everybody, and it’s gonna be a really hard future for those two families forever,” said Capt. Britt Smith with the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

9-year-old dies after being hit by truck while crossing street in Pleasant Grove:

PG autoped

The driver of the truck that hit Gibbs originally left the scene, only to be located and interviewed by police.

“Found out it was Dalton, and it’s heartbreaking,” added Snider.

Snider attended church with the Gibbs family, getting to know them and Dalton over the last several years.

“When you see [Dalton], you couldn’t help smiling, just his, the way he walked, so confident and cute at the same time, and just a sweet kid,” he said.

By Wednesday, families had set out flowers, balloons, and tied ribbons to remember Dalton.

“Tying blue ribbons, that was his favorite color, along the trees and fences, posts along this street, in this area,” said Reimschiissel.

Smith said police are still working on their investigation.

“Anytime it involves a kid, it’s hard," Smith said. "The Pleasant Grove Police Department wants justice for this 9-year-old. It always, always strikes home. You never think it’s gonna be you or your family, but that’s what the victim thought, too.”

Snider shared how the community is now trying to be there to support the family.

“Let the Gibbs family know we love them, too," he said. "Just remember Dalton, to be here for them, and you know, we, I guess this is the one tangible thing people can do right now,”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Gibbs family with funeral expenses.

“When something like this happens to some of the most vulnerable and youngest people in their community, it hurts everybody," added Capt. Smith. "It hurts the whole community. The community is hurting right now.”