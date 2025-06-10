Active bomb threat forces closure of Provo government building

PROVO, Utah — An active bomb threat has forced the closure of government buildings in Provo on Tuesday, according to government officials.

The Utah County Building at 100 East Center Street, which houses administration offices and the courthouse, have been closed. Evacuations were originally ordered, but now Provo Police are telling those who remain inside to shelter in place while the threat is investigated.

Watch LIVE below as police respond to possible bomb threat in Provo:

The Metro Bomb Squad is conducting a sweep of the building. The public is being warned to avoid the area.

According to police, the threat was made via a phone call, but no other details have been released about the possible threat.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story