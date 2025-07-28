'All gone... it's a lot;' Families left to pick up pieces after homes destroyed in Millcreek fire

MILLCREEK, Utah — Families are trying to piece their lives back together, days after a massive fire destroyed their Millcreek apartments, leaving them overwhelmed as they do everything they can to hold onto a sense of normalcy after losing almost everything.

On Monday, Taylor and Amanda Smith, along with their kids, Evie and Miles, were shopping for new clothes and a bunch of supplies.

“It’s like a dream, you’re like, 'Oh, I need to wake up from.' We’re like, 'Oh, we can just go back,' but then, it just hits us so hard that there’s nothing to go home to," Taylor shared.

The Smiths are now temporarily living with family in Lehi as they figure out their next steps. In the meantime, they’re trying their best to find a normal routine.

“Yes, something awful happened, and we want to acknowledge that and feel our feelings on that, but we also want to feel a little normal," added Amanda, "like life is still going to move on.”

Deserie Gerber, her partner, and son also lost everything, including their two cats. They're currently staying in a hotel and working on retrieving important documents.

“The hardest things are the things you can’t replace," she said. "The baby photos of my son. The family heirloom type things. You curate your life as you live it. And then, it’s just gone. In an hour, you know? All gone... it’s a lot.”

The Utah Insurance Department shared ways that residents can prepare for the unexpected.

“Document all of their possessions," explained Tracy Klausmeier. "So you walk around room to room and videotape what you own so that when you have to file that claim, you can prove what you had and what has been lost.”

Klausmeier suggests buying a fire and water safe to place items you know you'll need should you be evacuated. They'll then be readily available and can be grabbed to be taken quickly.

But for families affected by last week's fire, like the Smiths and Gerbers, it’s one day at a time.

“It’s just hard to know what to do next," said Gerber, you know?"