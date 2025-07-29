Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Residents displaced by Millcreek apartment building fire will receive $2,300+ per unit

'All gone... it's a lot;' Families piece together lives after Millcreek fire
MILLCREEK, Utah — The individuals and families who lost their homes last week in a massive apartment complex fire in Millcreek have a bit of relief coming their way — from both the city and from private donors.

The city council announced in a meeting Monday night that they are appropriating $11,000 of surplus city budget funds to the residents who were displaced by the fire. There were 24 units destroyed, but one was unoccupied and the resident of one declined any monetary assistance — amounting to $500 per unit.

But the bulk of the money is coming from a fund set up by the city, to which members of the public donated. As of Monday night, it was at $41,000 — an additional $1,863, totaling $2,363. That amount will likely change as more people donate.

The council said they hope to get checks in the displaced residents' hands sometime this week.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so on Millcreek City's online portal HERE. There is also an official online form to offer short-term or long-term rentals HERE.

The fire consumed two apartment buildings after being sparked in a nearby field, owned by the Salt Lake City Corporation.

