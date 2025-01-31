Watch Now
Angry customer charged after driving car into Sandy dealership

A man was arrested after police say he intentionally crashed a car he recently bought into the storefront of a dealership in Sandy.
SANDY, Utah — A man was charged with property damage and reckless endangerment after intentionally crashing a car he bought into a Sandy storefront in December.

Michael Murray was charged with Property Damage/Destruction of over $5,000, a second-degree felony. Along with reckless endangerment and economic interruption, both are misdemeanors.

Murray's bail was also posted at $10,000.

Murray had bought a car from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne that morning before crashing it through the dealership after a disagreement regarding their return policy.

There were about seven salesmen near the front door when Murray drove through, but nobody was injured during the incident, although the dealership suffered an estimated $10,000 in damages.

