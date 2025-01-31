Angry customer charged after driving car into Sandy dealership

SANDY, Utah — A man was charged with property damage and reckless endangerment after intentionally crashing a car he bought into a Sandy storefront in December.

Michael Murray was charged with Property Damage/Destruction of over $5,000, a second-degree felony. Along with reckless endangerment and economic interruption, both are misdemeanors.

Murray's bail was also posted at $10,000.

Murray had bought a car from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne that morning before crashing it through the dealership after a disagreement regarding their return policy.

Video below shows the aftermath of the crash:

There were about seven salesmen near the front door when Murray drove through, but nobody was injured during the incident, although the dealership suffered an estimated $10,000 in damages.

He spoke with Inside Edition on Tuesday, and that video can be seen in the player above.