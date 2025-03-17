Apartment fire in Layton possibly caused by cigarette ashes

LAYTON, Utah — A fire broke out in an apartment in Layton Sunday morning, causing an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Layton City Fire said they were called to 2-story fourplex at 1925 N. Hill Field Road around 8:15 a.m. The Hill Air Force Base Fire Department also responded to assist.

Layton Fire Department

The flames and smoke were coming out of the south and west windows of the ground floor. The crews were able to put out the fire within about 10 minutes, according to the department, and it did not spread beyond the initial unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, the resident reportedly said they had dropped some cigarette ashes in the bedroom.

Nobody was injured, but officials estimated the damage at $150,000.