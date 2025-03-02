Apartment in West Valley City deemed unsafe after car crashes into it

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A car crashed into an apartment building Friday evening in West Valley City, displacing the residents.

The West Valley City Police Department said officers and fire crews were called to the building in the Decker Lake area, near 3100 South and 2200 West. They said a 1999 Toyota Camry crashed into a basement apartment. It happened around 6 p.m.

The fire department deemed the unit "uninhabitable" after the incident.

The driver allegedly fled on foot and was still not found as of Saturday afternoon. There were no reported injuries.

WVCFD said it was able to safely remove the car from the structure with their hazmat and tech rescue teams, along with the building inspector and Enbridge Gas Company.