Are the Buc-ee's to Utah rumors true? 'We'll let you know'

SPANISH FORK, Utah — There was plenty of buzz going around Utah recently, and it had nothing to do with us being known as the Beehive State.

For days, rumors had been going around that a long-revered Buc-ee's location was going to be built in Utah. In fact, the rumors were running so hot, they even had a spot: Spanish Fork.

A fever was growing, people were dreaming of grabbing a bag of beaver nuggets, some Crunchy Chees-ee Curls or dare we say it, the Holy Grail... brisket!

Even Google AI claimed the rumors to be true, that yes, the mega-popular gas station/convenience store/wonderland that has become the stuff of folk legend was coming to Utah.

Alas, you know what they say, if it sounds too good to be true... yada, yada, yada.

On Wednesday night, Spanish Fork City itself squashed the hopes and dreams of those waiting to see a Utah Buc-ee's.

"Some say if you whisper 'Buc-ee’s' three times at sunset, a beaver appears with a brisket sandwich," the city wrote on social media. "That’s about as real as the Texas-sized rumor going around.

"Should that ever change, we’ll let you know."

And with that, the kibosh was put on the Buc-ee's to Utah rumor.

But you know what, we did hear a Whataburger was opening in... nah, forget it.