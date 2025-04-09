Argentinian bakery in Orem in danger of closure

OREM, Utah — La Brioche Bakery transports you to new places.

“It’s kind of like walking into Buenos Aires,” said Bruce Nilsson, a long-time customer.

The Argentinian bakery located in Orem has been a part of people’s lives for years.

“Over 20 years ago, I started shopping here, getting facturas and empanadas,” Nilsson said.

But the beloved bakery is struggling to stay afloat. Like many businesses, the pandemic hit them hard. Recently, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services has required them to build a bathroom, which they said they can’t afford. They said they may need to close their doors soon.

In 2000, Owner Leticia Silva and her family moved from Argentina to Utah.

“My parents left everything,” said Yamila Hernandez, Silva’s daughter. “Coming here in hopes to give us a better future.”

The business, which has been around for at least 20 years, has gone through different owners. However, Silva took over the business in 2014 and expanded it.

“She’s built this business without a lot of business knowledge,” Hernandez said. “Just hopes and dreams.”

To Silva, the bakery is more than just a business.

“Sometimes she wants to give up and then she comes home and she’s like I can’t give up because someone came and they got teary-eyed, and they’re so happy to have found this place,” Hernandez said.

Silva hopes to save her precious piece of Argentina. A GoFundMe has been set up for anyone who wants to help.

“I know it would break her heart to tell everyone this is over,” Hernandez said.