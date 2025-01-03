Arrest made after camera found in tanning room at VASA gym

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an incident in Kaysville where a camera was found in a tanning room at a local gym.

Kevin Dee Petersen, 68, was arrested on 33 charges of Voyeurism and Criminal Trespass.

Kaysville Police said they were told that a camera was found at the Kaysville VASA Fitness Center. Court documents state the camera was located in the tanning room.

Investigators were able to locate the camera's IP logs through the gym's wi-fi and found it was connected on December 9 through December 11. During that time police positively identified the suspect using surveillance footage installing the camera and later leaving to use his phone, investigators believe, to gain access to wi-fi at the same time the camera was first connected to the network.

Investigators also discovered that during this period, 33 individuals used the tanning room while the camera was used, identifying one of the victims to be under the age of 18.

Petersen was booked into jail and may post bail for $5,000.