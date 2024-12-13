Camera found in tanning room at VASA gym

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating after a small camera was found inside a tanning room at a local gym.

Kaysville Police said they were told on Wednesday that the camera was found at the Kaysville VASA Fitness Center.

The police department said they are investigating and working to identify the suspect and any potential victims.

VASA told FOX 13 News that they sent an email to the members of the Kaysville location, notifying them of the situation. They said a patron discovered the camera and told staff, who then told the police.

"At VASA, member and team member safety and privacy is our top priority. We have increased our surveillance of this area and will be conducting more frequent sweeps of not only the tanning areas but also locker rooms to help prevent future issues. In addition, we ask for your help in notifying a VASA team member immediately should you notice anything out of the ordinary or suspicious in one of these areas," the email read.