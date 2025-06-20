Arturo Gamboa to be released from jail, judge rules

SALT LAKE CITY — The man arrested and facing possible murder charges connected to the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander during Saturday's protest march will be released from jail, according to a judge's ruling Friday.

Gamboa will be released under conditioning including maintaining residence with his father, not possessing any firearms and forfeiting his passport to his attorney.

The state, upon reviewing prelimary evidence, determined that they would be "unable to make an informed decision as to whether charges against Mr. Gamboa will be filed or declined before his scheduled released date of June 23, 2025."

Gamboa to remain in jail after SLCo District Attorney granted 3-day extension

The release comes a day after Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill requested and received a 3-day extension to detain Gamboa, who would have been released from jail Thursday had the request not been granted due to the 72-hour deadline to file charges.

Gill said the extension was needed because the office had not received a formal screening of the evidence associated with the murder charge. The formal screening of the evidence is scheduled for Friday.