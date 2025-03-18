Avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon buries 2 vehicles, closes highway

ALTA, Utah — Skiers, snowboarders and anyone else otherwise recreating up in Little Cottonwood Canyon will be stuck for some time as officials say an avalanche has forced the road to close.

LIVE LOOK: Video below shows live stream of the area via UDOT traffic cameras

The Town of Alta and Utah Department of Transportation announced the closure around 5:30 p.m. They advised anyone who was on the road to head to the parking areas.

The slide occurred near Snowbird Entry 4 and Bypass Road.

UDOT later gave an update saying two vehicles were partially buried, but nobody was injured.

🚧 Road Closure Alert 🚧

SR-210 is CLOSED immediately due to road hazardous conditions.



📍Uphill traffic closed at mouth

📍Downhill traffic should return to parking areas



No ETO, will update as information becomes available — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) March 18, 2025

Snowbird announced that they're going into interlodge protocol, meaning that "outside travel is restricted." They are asking everyone at the resort to shelter in the nearest building.

