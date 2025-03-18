Watch Now
Avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon buries 2 vehicles, closes highway

ALTA, Utah — Skiers, snowboarders and anyone else otherwise recreating up in Little Cottonwood Canyon will be stuck for some time as officials say an avalanche has forced the road to close.

LIVE LOOK: Video below shows live stream of the area via UDOT traffic cameras

The Town of Alta and Utah Department of Transportation announced the closure around 5:30 p.m. They advised anyone who was on the road to head to the parking areas.

The slide occurred near Snowbird Entry 4 and Bypass Road.

UDOT later gave an update saying two vehicles were partially buried, but nobody was injured.

Snowbird announced that they're going into interlodge protocol, meaning that "outside travel is restricted." They are asking everyone at the resort to shelter in the nearest building.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest updates to this breaking news story.

