Avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon slightly injures one person

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — One person suffered minor injuries after an avalanche was reported in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Monday.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche occurred just before 12:30 p.m. near the White Pine Trailhead, which is below Alta on State Road 210.

A man near the avalanche was able to walk off the mountain with just minor scratches. It's believed he was the only person near the avalanche when it occurred.

Weekend storm brought concerning avalanche conditions to Utah mountains:

Skiiers, avalanche experts preparing for increased risks in Utah's mountains ahead of winter weather

Officials had previously warned those who headed up the northern Utah mountains to be aware of avalanche dangers due to new snowfall and warmer temperatures.