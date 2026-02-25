Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Avalanche warning issued for Northern Utah and Idaho backcountry

Doctor among bystanders who rescued two skiers in Big Cottonwood Canyon avalanche
SALT LAKE CITY — People going through the backcountry are being advised to take precautions as forecasters have increased the avalanche danger in northern Utah to 'high.'

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, heavy rain and snow combined with moderate to strong winds have elevated the risk of avalanches to high on many slopes. That means people should avoid traveling on or beneath steep (30-degree) terrain.

The warning went into effect at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday and is set to expire at 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Watch: Body of snowmobiler buried in avalanche recovered in Wasatch County

Body of snowmobiler buried in avalanche recovered in Wasatch County

In the Wasatch Mountains, avalanches have killed 3 people and left another in critical condition in the last week alone. And the avalanche center says there have been other close calls around the state.

The areas where the current danger is high are:

  • Logan
  • Ogden
  • Uintas
  • Salt Lake
  • Provo

