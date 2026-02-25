Did you feel that? West Valley City shaken by 1.9 magnitude earthquake

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Some people in West Valley City were woken up early Wednesday morning to an earthquake rattling their homes.

The earthquake was listed by the United States Geological Survey as a 1.9 magnitude earthquake that happened 3 kilometers north-northwest of West Valley City. Officials say the quake originated about 7 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

The earthquake officially happened at 5:31 a.m.

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was the most recent tremor to shake Utah. That one happened Tuesday night about 26 kilometers north-northwest of Tabiona.