WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 7-month-old baby died Monday after going into cardiac arrest in West Jordan.

Police officers and fire department personnel responded to the infant's home, where the infant had gone into "full arrest," according to West Jordan Police.

A LifeFlight medical helicopter landed in the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens on 9000 South. The child was then flown to Primary Children's Hospital.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.