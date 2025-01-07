Bald eagle dies after being struck on Vernal road

VERNAL, Utah — A bald eagle was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Vernal road early Tuesday, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reported.

The agency received several calls about the bird being hit on a road off 3500 West. When a conservation officer arrived, they transported the eagle to a wildlife rehabilitation facility where it later died from its injuries.

Because eagles and other birds feed on roadkill during the winter months, drivers are asked to be aware when traveling on state roads. If wildlife is seen on the road, drivers should stay in their lanes and slow down.

The eagle's death is the second in Utah in just the first week of 2025, with another bird having died from lead poisoning stemming from the bullets of a hunting rifle.