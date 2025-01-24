Bangerter Highway closed following crews hitting gas line

RIVERTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation says that Bangerter Highway is now closed in both directions. Southbound traffic is being stopped at 12600 South and northbound traffic is being stopped at 2700 West.

According to UDOT officials, crews were working on one of the Bangerter Highway interchanges around 13400 South when they hit a 6-inch gas line. No injuries have been reported.

UDOT says that they don't know when the road will fully reopen but expect the repairs to take a couple of hours.