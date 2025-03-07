Barricaded man threatens police officers; Salt Lake City streets blocked off

SALT LAKE CITY — Several roads have been blocked off in a Salt Lake City neighborhood after a man threatened police officers while barricaded inside a home.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the unidentified man may have a weapon inside the home near 1191 West 400 South.

According to police, the man has made suicidal statements during the incident.

The public should avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

