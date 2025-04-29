Wrong-way driver killed in I-15 crash in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A wrong-way driver has died after a crash on Interstate 15 near Tremonton on Tuesday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on the northbound side of the highway when it collided head-on with another vehicle, causing one of the vehicles to roll over.

Watch live below as fatal crash closes I-15 near Tremonton:

UHP said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle died at the scene, while the other driver was injured but the extent of their injuries is not currently known.

All northbound traffic on I-15 is being diverted near the North 5200 West off-ramp.