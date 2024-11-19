Barricaded subject in Provo taken into custody

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Police Department responded to a hotel where someone barricaded themselves inside a room Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the location at 300 South 40 West at approximately 3:30 p.m., but officials did not disclose the reason for the call.

It's not known if the barricaded subject was a man or a woman.

Police negotiated with the person and evacuated nearby rooms to give officers space during the situation.

Provo PD gave an update around 6:15 p.m. that the subject had safely been taken into custody.