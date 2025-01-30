Best Friends Animal Society withdraws $1 million offer to Provo

PROVO, Utah — The Best Friends Animal Society has rescinded an offer to the City of Provo totaling nearly $1 million that would have supported the funding and implementation of a city-wide community cat pilot program.

Under the proposed program, wild cats in the city would have been caught, vaccinated, and neutered before being released back into the wild. In a May 2023 poll, more than 70 percent of Provo voters said they favored a trap-neuter-vaccinate-release program over catch-and-kill.

In its announcement Thursday, the group said its offer, which spread over three years, was pulled back due to "delays and lack of communication" from city officials, adding that the Provo City Police Department opposed the program despite the City Council voting in favor of pursuing the offer.

Best Friends said they "will redirect the funding and support to partners and shelters that demonstrate a greater sense of urgency and commitment to save at-risk pets in shelters."

The group claims that Utah County has the highest euthanasia rate in the state with neither of the county's shelters being considered "no-kill status." According to data from the organization, 7.662 dogs and cats entered shelters in the county in 2023. Only 5,518 of those animals were saved by the shelter, meaning only a 72% survival rate for animals. A "no-kill shelter" is defined as one where 90% or more animals are saved.

In Salt Lake County, 25,428 cats and dogs entered its shelters in 2023, and of those, 22,738 were saved, representing an 89% survival rate.

In its statement, Best Friends claims "... two shelters in Utah County, North Utah Valley Animal Shelter and South Utah Valley Animal Shelter are responsible for 96% of all cats killed in the entire state." They added those numbers are largely due to the trapping, impounding, and killing of otherwise healthy outdoor cats.

Best Friends and Provo officials continued talks in November when the organization spoke to the city council about the proposed program.

At the meeting, Capt. Brian Wolken with the Provo Police Department's Special Operations Division, spoke out against supporting the pilot program, saying, "These cats are invasive species, they are just indiscriminate predators." Wolken also cited a U.S. Department of Agriculture publication that showed that, "TNR fails to reliably reduce free-ranging cat populations due to the inability to achieve a 70% or higher annual sterilization rate..."

Police officials advised the city to implement a code amendment that makes it illegal to feed wild deer, elk, moose, and turkeys, and include feral or wild cats. They also claimed that releasing the cats back into the wild is inhumane and will only perpetuate the problems associated with wild cats.

Another factor behind the police department's opposition to the program was cost, claiming that once the program ends, the cost to spay or neuter and vaccinate would cost $300-400 per cat.

Councilmember George Handley expressed doubt about sticking with the existing systems saying, "I don't see any way in which the status quo addresses any of those issues to our satisfaction."

At the end of the discussion, the council voted to approve the recommendation to the mayor in favor of the program.

Provo officials did not respond to the several attempts made by FOX 13 News for comment.