Outlook for Utah's snowpack 'not the greatest', experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — With severe to extreme drought conditions across most of the state, the upcoming winter is crucial in seeing a robust snowpack building season to put a dent in the drought.

Meteorologist Brek Bolton spoke with Assistant State Climatologist Jon Meyer from the Utah Climate Center is getting there pre season projections.

Jon: “Well, our outlook for Utah's fall and winter at the moment is not the greatest we're looking at pretty confident forecasts for another hot and dry fall which will prolong the start of our snow accumulation season.

Dr. Meyer expresses that it’s a little early to give a firm forecast on the full winter months in how much snow will be generated, but long range models don’t paint a pretty picture. Extended range forecast models that we've been looking at at the moment have been doing a pretty consistent job of predicting a near clone of what we saw last year

A clone of last year that means slightly below average to average snowpack across the north with a dismal outlook across central and southern Utah. Why are the models leaning into that outcome?

We are expecting to have another week La Nina present again this winter time, which is probably leading to some of the reason why these extended range models are cloning last year's type of outlooks

Under a La Nina scenario the jet stream keeps the flow of storms mainly north and dry conditions persist across the south. This is the opposite impact under an El Nino year.

A positive outlook in the short term as rain is in the forecast under a monsoon flow, how does that help with the drought? Well, a huge portion of Utah's annual water resources do come from our wintertime snowpack.

However, a little bit more humidity in place, obviously, lots of precipitation, and getting some soil moisture in place across the state is very important.

That way, when we do get to snow accumulation season underneath of our snowpack next spring, when it does come time to melt, we don't have a huge sponge underneath of that snow that will suck up all of the water that should be coming down the rivers and recharging our reservoirs.