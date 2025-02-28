Bill to have UDOT approve future transit projects passes committee

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill going through the state legislature changes how road projects are done in Salt Lake City – possibly adding an extra step to the process.

According to a portion of new legislation -- SB 195 introduced by Sen. Wayne Harper (R-Taylorsville), the city now has to go through an approval process with the Utah Department of Transportation before doing a new transit project.

“There is encouragement and participation with the state, but I don’t believe this is a state takeover of local,” said Sen. Harper.

He hopes this process can bring more “safety and mobility” to the city.

"The study is going to bring businesses, residents, the bicycle community, active trails, UTA, everybody to the table, so we can go and figure out what is best,” explained Sen. Harper.

UDOT has two months to decide on the proposal.

Earlier iterations of the bill put a pause on current projects -- but now the newest substitute to the bill would only impact new future projects.

This bill did spark a lot of opposition -- and there was a full room of people to share their feelings, especially people who bike or walk to get around the city, including advocacy groups like ‘Sweet Streets.’

"It almost feels like we're being babysat by UDOT and all the tools that Salt Lake City has, we're throwing them all away and we're just going to have a hammer - UDOT, they're going to run everything,” said Nathan Turner, who lives in Salt Lake City.

Sen. Harper said the goal is to make projects more collaborative in the capital city. Salt Lake City mayor's office also said they are grateful for the work on this bill.

"I’m pleased that Salt Lake City worked on this and got it to a point where they feel it would continue to address the needs of their residents,” added Harper.

It passed in committee 10-2 and now goes to the full house for consideration.