Blood donor surprised with Taylor Swift tickets: 'I was just so floored'

SALT LAKE CITY — “I was just so floored, I couldn’t breathe, I was pacing, I was so excited. You had to shake it off? I did (laughs)…yes I did, yeah… literally!”

That is ARUP blood donor Donna Mills talking about getting the news that she won the grand prize, two tickets to see Taylor Swift in New Orleans.

Out of 27,000 donors over the past year, there may not be a more perfect winner than Donna Mills. She’s a senior at the University of Utah, a huge Swiftie and a long time blood donor…. no Bad Blood in this story.

What makes all of this extra special…Donna is going with her inspiration for donation; her mom. She says mom had a health issue years ago that required blood transfusions.

They share the same blood type and Donna immediately signed up to donate…but she was only 14 at the time and you have to be 16 years old. But Donna did start donating as soon as she turned 16 and has been doing so since.

Mom is healthy these days and the two of them not only share a blood type but a love of Taylor Swift. “Like ever since I was little my mom and I would listen to her, and we would sing her lyrics in the car. She would play a Swifty song whenever I had a bad break up," Donna remembers. "And now I’m going to see her, with my mom, which is just so great.”

Donna and her mom already have their plane tickets and reserved an Airbnb in the Big Easy.

She says she would be remiss if she didn’t use this opportunity to encourage other young people to donate. “Sometimes they will call me and say we used your blood or your platelets to help save someone and that makes want to cry every time because I’m like; Oh my gosh, they used my blood, my impact to help save someone like my mom.”

“Blood donation only takes a couple of minutes and it doesn’t really hurt and it makes a huge difference. You could save someone’s life so definitely go and donate,” Donna stated.

Donna and her mom will be heading to the Taylor Swift concert in New Orleans at the end of October.