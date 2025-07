SALT LAKE CITY — A person was found dead Sunday morning near a freeway overpass in Salt Lake City, but police say there is no foul play suspected.

The body was found near the 700 East exit from westbound Interstate 80. Salt Lake City Police received the initial call around 10:30 a.m.

SLCPD officials said the person appeared to be homeless. The cause of the person's death is not yet confirmed, but police said the victim possibly suffered a medical issue or a drug-related issue.