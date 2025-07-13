Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dead, another critical following rollover crash near Magna

A still taken from a UDOT Traffic camera. It's night, and lights flash in the dark as several emergency vehicles respond to the scene. Bits of the road and vehicles are visible, but details are limited due to the flashing lights filling the image.
MAGNA, Utah — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a rollover crash near Magna early Sunday morning.

Unified Police tells FOX 13 News that the crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. at 5250 South Bacchus Highway. When officers arrived on scene, they found multiple, severely damaged vehicles. One person found in once of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two of the vehicles were empty, with multiple people fleeing the scene before officers arrived. So far, two people have since been contacted and are cooperating with police, but officers are still seeking two other individuals involved in the crash.

Bacchus Highway remains closed from 5400 South to 4100 South. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

