Latina entrepreneur's coffee business thrives at SLC farmers market while honoring mother's memory

SALT LAKE CITY — Caffeine might not be a fan favorite for everyone, but one Latina entrepreneur and business owner of a mobile coffee vendor is thriving in her first season at Pioneer Park's farmers market downtown.

The downtown farmers market in Salt Lake City has been operating for 34 years, and every year, they operate at max capacity. Vendors actually go through a formal audition to earn a spot.

Marisa Martinez, the owner of Santa Backyard Coffee, told FOX 13 News that when she heard about the audition, she almost backed out, but she's glad she didn't.

"We’re very excited to be here,” said Martinez.

When Martinez first started her business about three years ago, it was around the same time her mother was diagnosed with cancer. She was diagnosed in April 2022, then passed away that November.

“Coffee for me has been something that I use to heal," said Martinez.

Carly Gillespie, the director of Urban Food Connections of Utah, explained that the farmers market is a great place for local, small businesses to get their start. She remembers when Martinez's business auditioned for this year's slot.

“We think the product speaks for itself,” said Gillespie.

Martinez said she is proud to be doing what she does, and her team works hard.

"Mainly Latina women-owned space," she said. "We want to also give an example to our community and have people see us for who we are, as hard-working people."

She explained how her mom was her biggest supporter.

"She would just have folders over folders over folders of us, and things that we would do," said Martinez.

After her mom passed, she wanted to make her proud.

“All she would want is for you to continue. She was just the biggest fan of us,” said Martinez.

Santas Backyard Coffee serves several customers every Saturday at Pioneer Park, and customers have also raved about her branding.

“Technically, we have a little devil girl, which is me. I must say I am an ex-Mormon. I am not a saint. I drink coffee,” said Martinez.

She's grateful to do what she loves, with the people who are closest to her.

“Just, I wish my mom was here to see it,” said Martinez.

Martinez invites coffee and matcha lovers to stop by: “We’re a booth that we love to hear you, and to be there for you.”