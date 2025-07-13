Beloved Salt Lake area restaurants to close at the end of July

SALT LAKE CITY — There are only weeks left to get your favorite dish at a couple of beloved Salt Lake restaurants. They've been around for years, but as the city progresses, owners say they’re having to make room for new developments.

“Right now, I’m very upset. I don’t want to say goodbye to everybody. I cried; I don’t want to say goodbye,” says UT Doan, owner of Shanghai Cafe.

Shanghai Café, a Chinese and Vietnamese restaurant, has been at State Street and 1300 south for 35 years. At the end of this month, they'll close their doors one last time.

“Hi, welcome in!,” Doan, 72, says through a smile.

She says they’re closing because she’s retiring, and the complex where the restaurant sits is due to be replaced with apartments. When FOX 13 News checked earlier this month, no building permits had been filed with the city for that location.

However, the Salt Lake City Community Reinvestment Agency told us the restaurant is located near the Ballpark Community Reinvestment Agency Project area, where they say they expect new developments there in the future.

As for Doan, she says she’s going to focus on being a grandma.

"Right now, I’m taking care of my grandkids. I’m very happy, thank you for all the support,” she says.

This isn’t the only restaurant closing its doors. Owner Margerito Parra of El Asadero, a Mexican restaurant in Rose Park is counting down to their final day, too.

People have been coming to El Asadero for the Gorditas for 17 years, but just like Shanghai Café across town, owners say development is pushing them to the side. Parra says he’s just grateful for all the people he’s met along the way.

“It’s difficult in my heart but I have good memories with my people, customers, my place — a lot of satisfactions,” says Parra.

The West-side Mexican restaurant has been located on the southwest corner of North Temple Street and 1000 West since 2009, when it was opened by the husband-and-wife duo Parra and Imelda Morales.

Over the last 3 years, their business has slowed down due to developers building chain stores and apartment buildings in the area.

Back in January, volunteers came together to give the restaurant a makeover with the hope of saving their beloved El Asadero. As for Parra, he says he’s going to retire and will focus on spending more time with family.

“Thank you for your support for my family, for my business, for everything,” says Parra. “When you don’t have customers in this business, you have nothing."

The last day for El Asadero is July 31. Over at Shanghai Café, they’ll shut down on the July 27.