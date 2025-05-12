Body of man found in Box Elder County springs

Watch Now
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 69-year-old Brigham City man was found in springs located in Box Elder County, the sheriff's office reported.

Eusevio Leyva's body was originally reported Friday morning in Stinking Springs, which is located on Highway 83 near Corrine. When deputies arrived, along with fire personnel, they found the body, which they later identified as Leyva.

Box Elder County Sheriff's Office detectives and the medical examiner are investigating to determine the cause of Leyva's death.

