Boil water order finally lifted in Huntsville after leak disrupted service

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Huntsville residents received a special holiday gift days before Christmas on Monday when town officials lifted a boil water order that had been in place since a water main leak disrupted service over a week ago.

In a social media post, the town said its water system is back to normal operations after it was sanitized, flushed and tested.

The boil water order was put in place on Friday, Dec. 13 after the leak was found to have depleted most of the town's storage tank. It took a few more days to find the actual leak and repair it before the water could be tested to determine whether it was safe.

While the town was soon able to restore temporary service that allowed residents to fill toilets and shower, it wasn't until Monday that the water was safe to use for drinking without being boiled first.

Since the disruption, locals worried about whether they should go ahead with holiday plans, including precious traditions.

“We had quite the telephone calls going back and forth. What should we do? Should we not start to get ready?” “We were praying that we could have enough water to at least gather together to have our party,” said Suzanne Ferre.

Over the last few days, Suzanne and her husband, Max, have had to add an extra step to their holiday recipes.

"Grabbing water from [a] bucket and pouring to boil," Max explained.

Since the leak was detected, people have had to go out to different water stations across town to fill up their jugs for basic needs like using the bathroom and bathing. Max says the community has shown up for another through it all.

“As I filled them up and put lids on them and traveled back, and I’m 86, and my back was giving out. I came into the house and Suzy said these neighbors called and they said if there’s anything you need. We would be happy to come and help," he shared.

The Ferre's are relieved they will get to continue their family tradition this year, but most of all, they’re grateful for a Christmas miracle.

“We’re so appreciative of the water, of every drop, every time we open a tap, every time we flush the toilet, every time we shower, and I have to shower every day, and I just appreciate it so much," Suzanne said, "and I’m just so thankful.”

Residents are urged to follow these guidelines before using the town's water system:

