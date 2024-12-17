Source of Huntsville water leak discovered days after service interrupted

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A leak causing the current Huntsville water service disruption has been discovered, days after service was practically cut off for all residents.

Huntsville Mayor Richard Sorensen shared a photo of the leak on social media Tuesday.

Since service disruptions began last week, officials had been aware that the leak was located between the town's water storage tank and power plant, but had been unable to determine its exact position.

Now that the leak has been located, the town said repairs will begin "as soon as possible," but claimed there is a process to go through.

"Please be patient as we make sure the water is flowing and safe," the town shared.

Until full service has been restored, the boil water alert remains in effect.

On Sunday, crews were able to put in a temporary fix to provide some water to residents, enabling people to use their toilets and take showers. However, the water is not to be used for cooking or drinking as it has not been treated.

The leak in the town's million-gallon water storage tank was originally discovered late Thursday. By Friday, only 6 percent of the tank's water remained.