SANDY, Utah — Thousands of people gathered in Sandy Saturday for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, raising awareness, supporting those affected by the disease and honoring loved ones lost to cancer.

The event at America First Field brought together survivors, families and supporters for a morning focused on hope, community and the importance of early detection.

FOX 13 News was proud to serve as a media partner for the event, with local personalities, management and staff joining the community to show their support for those affected by breast cancer.

WATCH | Breast cancer walk honors survivors, raises funds, and encourages early screening

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

For Kelly Miller, the day carried a deeply personal meaning. Saturday marked the 53rd anniversary of her first cancer diagnosis, when she was just 13 years old.

Miller was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Her family opted for an experimental treatment at the time, and she says advances in cancer care have dramatically improved survival rates.

“When I was diagnosed, the survival rate for that was 20 percent, and now it’s almost 80 percent,” Miller said. “So it’s almost flipped.”

Miller said advances in treatment have changed her life more than once. Years after surviving bone cancer, she was diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer.

She credits the drug Herceptin with helping save her life.

“The cancer I had wasn’t the best kind of diagnosis back in the day. It was a death sentence. And now, here we are,” Miller said.

For others at the walk, the event was an opportunity to remember loved ones, support survivors and help fund the fight against breast cancer.

Shannon Chugg, who represents Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Utah, said there is power in bringing people together around a shared cause.

“It’s so powerful just coming together and walking together and creating this movement of positivity and hope for the future,” Chugg said.

Along with raising money and awareness, the event highlighted the importance of routine breast cancer screening.

Dr. Tawnya Bowles, senior medical director of oncology at Intermountain Health, said early detection can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes.

“The earlier we can find breast cancer, the better,” Bowles said. “Most breast cancers are treatable and even curable when found early.”

Bowles also expressed concern about Utah's mammography screening rates, saying too many women are missing recommended screenings.

She encouraged women age 40 and older who are due for a mammogram to schedule an appointment.

Bowles said some women put off screening because they worry the procedure will be painful, but she urged them not to let that fear keep them from getting checked.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, making it an opportunity for women to review their screening schedules and talk with their health care providers.

For Miller, the progress made in cancer treatment is a reminder of why continued research, awareness and early detection matter.

Her story reflects the message behind Making Strides: cancer has affected countless families, but advances in treatment and a community willing to support patients continue to offer hope.