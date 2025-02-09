Broken water pipelines create massive sinkholes in West Valley City, leaving some residents without water

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Some residents of West Valley City had no running water for several hours Saturday afternoon after breaks in multiple water main pipelines.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Granger-Hunter Improvement District reported three pipeline breaks in the water distribution system.

Rick Bork | FOX 13 News

The first was at 4100 South 1950 West. It impacted the area between Bennion Road and 2200 West, the district said. Officials said they expect water service to resume within 6-10 hours (as of 2:30 p.m.).

Another occurred at the intersection of Mock Orange Drive and Eucalyptus Way, with residents in "surrounding areas" impacted for an estimated 4-6 hours.

The third was at 3600 West 2370 South and impacted commercial businesses on 3600 West, between Technology Drive and 2400 South. The estimated time of restoration was also 4-6 hours.

The Improvement District added that those impacted can be reimbursed for bottled water purchases.