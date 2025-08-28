PROVO, Utah — The rains that finally fell in northern Utah on Wednesday provided much-needed moisture, but also trouble for parts of Provo.

A mudslide formed on the burn scar left behind by the recent Buckley Draw Fire.

"As a result, we had a debris flow that came down, we had a channel that diverted it away from all of the homes, it went into a big basin we had built, it overtopped the basin,” explained Provo City public works director Gordon Haight.

While the mudslide avoided homes, it was sent straight into the parking lot of a church at Nevada Avenue and Slate Canyon Drive. But when the sun rose, instead of a flood of water, there was a flood of volunteers arriving to help clean up the mess.

“Just moving mud as much as I can, where I can,” shared volunteer Laura Thompson.

'Bucket Brigade' of volunteers helps clear Provo church after mudslide

Over 200 volunteers helped with the cleanup, with Thompson calling the crew the Bucket Brigade.

"We’ve got people that are standing and shoveling away, filling buckets, and we’re just sending it down," she said. "So we’ve got maybe 10-15 people up against the building just trying to shovel, and then we’ve just got lots of hands. Lots of helping hands.”

There was so much mud, cameras couldn't quite capture what seemed like a bottomless pit. Public Works employees said there was 2-3 feet of mud in some classrooms, along with other damage to doors and landscaping around the building.

"...I've never seen mud like this," Thompson said.

By Thursday afternoon, the city said trucks had already hauled off more than 13,000 tons of debris, but volunteers are expected to continue working at the church over the next few days.